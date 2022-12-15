 Skip to main content
Champion adaptive surfer knows the power of resilience

Meira Va'a Nelson
Courtesy: CNN

Meira Va'a Nelson is a champion surfer who has known more trauma in her life than most people will ever experience.

When she was just seven years old her mother died of breast cancer. On the day of her mother's funeral, her father, unable to deal with his own grief, left the family.

Meira Va'a Nelson

