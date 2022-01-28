 Skip to main content

Challenger explosion killed Hawaiʻi astronaut 36 years ago

  • Updated
  • 0
Challenger disaster

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Today marks 36 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff.

In 1986 the Challenger launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on its 10th mission, but exploded 73 seconds after lift-off.

An investigation found the two rubber O-rings which were designed to separate sections of the rocket booster failed due to weather.

The tragedy claimed the lives of all seven people on board, including Hawaiʻi's own Ellison Onizuka.

The 39-year-old Big Island native was the first Asian American to fly in space. He was also part of the first astronaut class to include women.

Before joining NASA, Onizuka served in the U.S. Air Force.

