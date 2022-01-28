Challenger explosion killed Hawaiʻi astronaut 36 years ago By KITV4 Web Staff Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Today marks 36 years since the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff.In 1986 the Challenger launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on its 10th mission, but exploded 73 seconds after lift-off.An investigation found the two rubber O-rings which were designed to separate sections of the rocket booster failed due to weather.The tragedy claimed the lives of all seven people on board, including Hawaiʻi's own Ellison Onizuka.The 39-year-old Big Island native was the first Asian American to fly in space. He was also part of the first astronaut class to include women.Before joining NASA, Onizuka served in the U.S. Air Force.On our Day of Remembrance, we pause to honor the members of the NASA family who gave their lives in the pursuit of exploration. We remain committed to a culture of safety and applying the hard lessons we’ve learned. https://t.co/czMaZCsuuu#NASARemembers pic.twitter.com/Bw56WeRebw— NASA (@NASA) January 27, 2022 News New LGBTQ+ advocacy group on Oahu hopes to raise awareness on North, East shores By Diane Ako Local Entangled humpback whale freed near Maui By David Hixon Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hawaiʻi Challenger Onizuka Disaster Anniversary More From KITV 4 Island News Local Na Mea Pono: Oahu woman works tirelessly connecting homeless with resources to help them get off the streets Updated Nov 29, 2021 Local Construction on new Aloha Stadium planned for early 2023 Updated Nov 17, 2021 Local Jason Momoa to appear in PSA on giving back, protecting Hawaii Updated Jan 10, 2022 Business OHA introduces bill seeking Public Land Trust revenues owed by the state Updated 2 hrs ago Local Starbucks scraps vaccine requirement following Supreme Court decision Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Body of missing diver recovered near Kaupo Beach in Waimanalo Updated Nov 16, 2021 Recommended for you