Cemetery headstones vandalized in Ninole, police seeking more information

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots Kaiwi Channel, 15
to 25 knots elsewhere, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Cemetery headstones were vandalized sometime between March 27-29 at the Honohina Hongwanji Cemetery in Ninole.
Sometime between Sunday March 27, 2022 and Tuesday, March 29, 45 headstones were damaged at the Honohina Hongwanji Cemetery located about a half-mile from the temple on Old Mamalahoa Highway, (Highway 19), along the Hamakua Coast. Volunteer caretakers discovered the damage when they arrived to do maintenance on Tuesday. Many of the headstones and monuments in the cemetery date back to the early 1900s from the sugar plantation era.
The Hawaii Island police is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding this incident by calling the police department’s non-emergency number 808- 935-3311.
Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can provide information through Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.