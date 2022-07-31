Celebrations held for La Hoihoi Ea, 'Sovereignty Restoration Day'

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
* WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher
gusts.
* WHERE..Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Restoration Day has officially been recognized by the state of Hawaii as a day of remembrance. Many residents said Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea is just as important to them as Christmas.
"It might be the first official one for the state but we've been celebrating this for 179 years, we’ve always come to Thomas Square Park and celebrated this historic day," said Kaiakahinalii Kaopua, Manoa resident.
"This helps us to remember who we are and where we come from. We will always remember our queens who fought for us and our families. This is a big deal for us," said Kaealani Oloresgayagas, Makakilo resident.
While some are celebrating the decision, several people said this decision can be contradictory to what Restoration Day and sovereignty symbolizes.
"It's kind of a bittersweet thing. We’re celebrating this holiday which means to go against the concept of statehood however statehood has been burdened upon us. I think being recognized by the state makes a big difference when it comes to representation,” said Noa Helela, Windward resident.
Governor David Ige signed House 2475 - that states it is important for residents to learn about Hawaii's culture and history.
"The state recognition of this day is important for those who aren’t familiar with the the rich history of Hawaii. For the thousands of us throughout the islands and the world who continue to celebrate Hawaiian national holidays, these are important acts not just of celebration but actions of resistance, affirmations of who we are," said Imai Winchester, organization leader at Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea 2022.
Winchester also said their goals are to get the number of ʻŌlelo Hawaii language speakers back up – and are working with the Department of Education to put language courses in public schools.