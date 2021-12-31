Celebrating the 187th birthday of Queen Kapiʻolani

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New Year's Eve marks the 187th birthday of Queen Kapiʻolani Napelakapuokakaʻe
Kapiʻolani was born in Hilo on December 31, 1834 to High Chief Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole of Hilo and High Chiefess Kinoiki Kekaulike of Kauaʻi.
She was raised learning and speaking Hawaiian, and never became fluent in English.
Kapiʻolani married David Kalākaua and became queen consort of the Kingdom of Hawai'i in 1874.
Kapi'olani shared her husband's vision of Ho'oulu Lāhuii (increasing the nation) and led with affection, compassion, and attention to detail that inspired respect.
In 1890, Queen Kapiʻolani established the Kapiʻolani Maternity Home that cared for new mothers and their babies and raised funds to establish the Kapiʻolani Home for Girls at Kakaʻako in 1885 that provided education to the daughters of those suffering from leprosy.