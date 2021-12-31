Offers go here

Celebrating the 187th birthday of Queen Kapiʻolani

Queen Kapi'olani

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New Year's Eve marks the 187th birthday of Queen Kapiʻolani Napelakapuokakaʻe

Kapiʻolani was born in Hilo on December 31, 1834 to High Chief Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole of Hilo and High Chiefess Kinoiki Kekaulike of Kauaʻi.

She was raised learning and speaking Hawaiian, and never became fluent in English.

Kapiʻolani married David  Kalākaua and became queen consort of the Kingdom of Hawai'i in 1874.

Kapi'olani shared her husband's vision of Ho'oulu Lāhuii (increasing the nation) and led with affection, compassion, and attention to detail that inspired respect.

In 1890, Queen Kapiʻolani established the Kapiʻolani Maternity Home that cared for new mothers and their babies and raised funds to establish the Kapiʻolani Home for Girls at Kakaʻako in 1885 that provided education to the daughters of those suffering from leprosy.