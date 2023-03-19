 Skip to main content
Celebrate the Legacy of True American Heroes Defining Courage at Hawaii Theatre

"Defining Courage" Honoring the 100th Battalion , 442nd Regimental Combat Team

"Defining Courage" honors the 100-th battalion, 442-nd regimental combat team

The story of the Nisei soldiers who fought and died for this country during World War II was brought to life at the Hawaii Theatre on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) Celebrate the Legacy of True American Heroes Defining Courage in an emotionally gripping journey into the legacy of the Nisei Soldier, a segregated combat team of Americans of Japanese Ancestry: the 100th Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team & Military Intelligence Service.

Considered the greatest fighting unit in American military history, sadly, most have never heard their extraordinary story. Join Emmy-winning filmmakers Jeff MacIntyre and ABC7-Los Angeles News Anchor, David Ono, as they immerse you into the tragic, yet uplifting world of these heroes who fought prejudice at home and the enemy abroad. You’ll fly over World War II battlefields in Italy, France, Germany and Japan, in an immersive and unforgettable live event that includes: Stunning Cinematography, Live Music & Choir, Historic Film and Eyewitness Interviews.

Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A.

An error occurred