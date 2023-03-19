Celebrate the Legacy of True American Heroes Defining Courage at Hawaii Theatre

HONOLULU, HI (KITV4) Celebrate the Legacy of True American Heroes Defining Courage in an emotionally gripping journey into the legacy of the Nisei Soldier, a segregated combat team of Americans of Japanese Ancestry: the 100th Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team & Military Intelligence Service.
Considered the greatest fighting unit in American military history, sadly, most have never heard their extraordinary story. Join Emmy-winning filmmakers Jeff MacIntyre and ABC7-Los Angeles News Anchor, David Ono, as they immerse you into the tragic, yet uplifting world of these heroes who fought prejudice at home and the enemy abroad. You’ll fly over World War II battlefields in Italy, France, Germany and Japan, in an immersive and unforgettable live event that includes: Stunning Cinematography, Live Music & Choir, Historic Film and Eyewitness Interviews.
Far from a history lesson, it’s a demonstration about inner strength, one that inspires us in our search for courage in today’s world. "Knew very little of the story going in. Blew me away with the artistry, craft and storytelling. Much deserved standing ovation at the end…not a dry eye in sight." Chris L. - Award-Winning Filmmaker "The story witnessed in Defining Courage is one that sits forever in your soul." Kim Godwin - President, ABC News.
Thousands from Hawaii volunteered to be a part of this regiment including the late U.S. Senators Daniel K. Inouye and Spark Matsunaga. Kitv4's Rick Quan moderated the immersive event.
On Saturday, March 18, 2023 a sold out audience saw and heard their incredible heroics through this masterpiece of innovative storytelling.
If you missed the sold out show, there is still a chance to see it. The event returns to the Hawaii Theatre on Sunday April 23, 2921. You can reserve tickets at HawaiiTheatre.com.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.