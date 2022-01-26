CDC, DOH continue push for residents to participate in survey on Red Hill water contamination effects

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Health officials are urging military housing residents to tell them how they've been impacted by the Red Hill water crisis.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has partnered with the Hawai'i Department of Health on the project. So far, 1,200 residents have filled out the survey. It takes about 30 minutes to complete and asks residents about how they have used the contaminated water and what kinds of symptoms they may have.
“The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and…the Centers for Disease Control…were both really concerned about what has happened to them and we want to try and understand how they were affected by this petroleum contamination and this survey is an opportunity for them to share that information with us,” said Renee Funk with the CDC.
Tap here for a link to the survey. It will be available through Feb. 7. CDC officials say they'll share the results with the public after the surveys have been completed.
Meanwhile, the DOH is demanding the Navy give an update to its investigation into the Red Hill fuel leak. The department sent a letter to the Navy Region Hawaii Commander on Tuesday requesting a timeline for the findings and for the report to be made public.
The Navy said it would complete its report on Jan. 14. At that time, the Navy told KITV4 the report and review process were still in progress.
We reached out to the Navy for comment on the DOH's letter. The Chief of Information says the Navy has received the letter and will respond directly to the health department.
A Hawaii Senate committee is scheduled to discuss a bill on Wednesday on prohibiting the operation of underground fuel tanks that are within a half-mile of an aquifer. The Navy's Red Hill Facility sits about a 100 feet above an aquifer.