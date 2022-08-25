Cause of deadly ambulance fire, explosion at Adventist Health Castle still unknown

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a deadly fire and explosion inside of an ambulance that had just arrived at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night.
In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Dr. Jim Ireland led the press conference but would not speculate on a possible cause.
Ireland said the investigation is being handled by the Honolulu Fire Department, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health (HIOSH), Honolulu Police, and the State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
According to EMS, a 91-year-old man was killed and a paramedic suffered critical injuries when the ambulance caught fire at the hospital. Both the patient and paramedic were riding in the back of the ambulance at the time of the incident.
"We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don't understand catch on fire, possibly explode, prior to entering the hospital," Ireland said Wednesday night, not long after the incident happened. “We're all just very concerned about our team and the patient that lost their life.”
The patient was being taken to the emergency room in serious condition for an undisclosed medical issue when the fire broke out just after 8 p.m. That person died at the scene.
The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who was driving the ambulance was uninjured in the fire. The EMT tried to open the back doors but the fire made entry impossible, officials said.
The injured paramedic managed to escape from the burning ambulance on his own and walked into the Adventist ER with critical injuries. He was first treated by staff at Adventist before being taken to the Intensive Care Unit at the Straub Burn Unit in critical condition, officials said. That paramedic, only identified as a 36-year-old man, has been with Honolulu EMS for 10 years.
“Please keep our Paramedic in your thoughts. We are praying he makes a full recovery and know he’s in the best care with the talented team at the Straub Burn Unit,” Ireland said Wednesday night.
The EMS crew and ambulance was stationed out of Kaneohe. Ireland said the Kaneohe unit is out of service and will remain out of service until Friday. In the meantime, the private ambulance service American Medical Response is assisting in coverage of the area.
“All our paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers are all treasured members of our staff and or family, they save lives every day, and it's just very hard to be in a situation where our team is the ones who are injured. I'll just leave it at that. Please pray for him," Ireland said.
“We want to first say to the family of the deceased patient and to our Paramedic’s loved ones, Honolulu EMS and the City is going to work to ensure there are answers as to what happened. Every day we are the men and women who save lives and to have this happen has left us heartbroken,” he added.
Honolulu Firefighters responded quickly to the scene and had the fire under control within 11 minutes of their arrival, officials said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An EMS officials says the city will be handing over vehicle maintenance records to investigating parties as part of the investigation.
The President of Adventist Health Castle, Ryan Ashlock, issued the following statement on this incident:
“It is a devastating day for our Adventist Health Castle family. We extend our deepest sympathies to the patient’s loved ones during this difficult time. We are keeping the injured paramedic, a beloved member of our close-knit medical and emergency services community, in our thoughts and prayers. We are grateful to our ED and security staff for their efforts last night to keep our patients and employees safe.”
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi issued the following statement about this incident:
“Every day, we ask more of our EMS personnel than we do of almost anyone else. They selflessly, instinctively and heroically put themselves in harm’s way to keep the people of our communities safe, and I was heartbroken to learn about the tragic events that unfolded Wednesday night. We are devastated by the passing of the patient in last night’s incident, and our hearts go out to his family. And to the loved ones and colleagues of the Paramedic who was critically injured, we join you in praying for his speedy recovery and promise to do everything we possibly can to support you during this difficult time.”
