Category 4 Hurricane Dora passing well to south of state, bringing high winds and big surf

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities below 45 percent will produce critical fire
weather conditions through Tuesday night.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected.
* HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent during afternoons and evenings.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
8 to 13 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe,
Maui, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Category 4 Hurricane Dora passing well to south of state, bringing high winds and big surf
PRINCEVILLE, Kauai (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, a significant change in our winds is expected Monday through Wednesday.
High pressure will build to our north as Hurricane Dora, currently about 1150 miles southeast of Hilo, passes westward about 500 miles south of the islands.
The resultant tightening of the pressure gradient over the islands, combined with a drier airmass, will drive a strong and gusty wind pattern.
Winds over and downwind of terrain should exceed the Wind Advisory threshold, and localized damaging wind gusts to High Wind Warning levels are a real possibility.
Expect advisory level winds on the summits of Maui and the Big Island Monday morning, and possibly across adjacent lower elevations. Warning level winds would be possible by Monday afternoon for the summits, with additional lower elevation areas reaching advisory levels.
Weather Alerts:
High Wind Watch from Monday morning through late Tuesday night for Lanai Mauka, Haleakala Summit, Big Island Interior, Big Island Summits, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, South Maui/Upcountry. East winds from 20 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph possible.
Gale Watch from Monday morning through late Tuesday night for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters. East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 16 feet are possible.
Fire Weather Watch from Monday morning through late Tuesday night for Kauai Leeward, Oahu South Shore, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Central Oahu, Waianae Mountains, Molokai Leeward, Lanai Makai, Lanai Mauka, Maui Leeward West, Maui Central Valley, Leeward Haleakala, Kona, South Big Island, Kohala. High winds + humidity at 40 to 45% during afternoons and evenings.