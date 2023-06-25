Catch the Wave of Excitement as the Rail called Skyline is set to launch June 30 in Honolulu

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak later today and hold through tonight before briefly
diminishing late Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation Services (DTS) says the safety and security certification Skyline needed to operate has been approved and the rail system is ready to pickup passengers.
Cynthia Yip got to take a ride with some who have been waiting for this take-off for years.
Guides and Skyline Managers, Kayla and Umi are giving her a private tour.
“So are you excited for this, yes three and a half years…very excited. I’ve only been here a year, but I can’t wait.”
And Cynthia is excited because she got to sit on the conductors chair right in front of the train which has 4 cars. The view is just like a ride in Disneyland.
Passengers on the elevated rail line and at the stations can look out the windows for bird’s eye views of O‘ahu that they won’t get from a car or bus.
Plus there are racks for luggage, bikes surfboards and even priority seating for handicap and wheelchairs.
For now, Skyline runs between East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. HART expects to open the portion of the rail to the airport in 2025, with the remainder of the 18.9-mile system targeted to open in 2030.
And you can ride this first leg for FREE, starting on June 30 through July 4 , but riders will need a valid Holo card to jump on trains starting July 1st.