Cat loving activists defy DLNR prohibition

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
DLNR officers shut down cat feeding activists attempting to use feeders in Waikoloa that the agency says are ineffective from keeping the nene from feeding on the cat-food themselves.
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It is against the law to feed the feral cats of Queens Market Place, according to the Department of Land & Natural Resources and enforcing DOCARE officers.
What started as a protest Tuesday against the removal of "cat feeder stations" escalated into a standoff between conservation officers -- and what one cat advocate self-described as, "mostly post-menopausal" women, trying to give food and water to cats.
The women say they have been caring for the cats, which are mostly discarded in a feral colony by owners, for years.
Queens Marketplace on the Big Island became the scene of confrontation late into the evening. A dozen DLNR officers showed up hours prior to the scheduled protest, preventing advocacy groups from feeding cats. About a half a dozen Hawaii police were also on hand.
The agency says the feeding of the feral cats habituates the Nene to taking to the cat food. The stand off to prohibit feeding of the cats in the back of a shopping mall parking lot between DLNR officers and protesters lasted into the night.
Some cat advocates were given citations of up to $2,500. The DLNR officers on scene emphasized the presence of the feral cats endangers the nene.
One woman who said she was from Colorado insisted, “I did not put on the ground because I was told not to and I didn't.”
Regulators appeared to warn the group that direct feeding of a cat was not in violation if the kibble remained in ones hand. But the moment food or water were laid on the ground, officers pounced.
The mall perpetrators say they want to abide by the DLNR- and mall security issued a ban on Colorado woman, who left food in a bowl in one of three crafted cat feeding stations.
Cat lovers say a worse situation will arise by depriving over a hundred cats of food and water. They were also critical of the DLNR's enforcement tactics.
“I put some water in a water bowl," one cited activist told KITV4 on scene, an officer clarifying a court appearance would precede any fine issued up to $2,500.
“Okay, so anyway, put I some water in a bowl," she reiterated.
A woman with a son wearing cat ears was followed to her car, “If we don't get your information, you're gonna force us to arrest you. You have your son with you, we're gonna have to call CPS. I don't want to do that," the officer warned the mother.
“Because I'm not gonna give you my information over cat food?" she challenged.
Cat lovers say the three roofed feeding stations keep the nene away from the cat food. DLNR says they don't work- and that placing any food or water on the ground, even in a bowl, was breaking the law.
“It's a full misdemeanor." the presiding officer told KITV4, clarifying that leaving water on the ground also constituted feeding of the Nene, who can get their water in the wild.
DLNR agents were seen pouring out water bowls that were left, leaving cat and Nene alike in the lurch. At various moments nene could be seen near a few of the hundred plus feral cats that live in the small caves in the lava rocks, behind the mall back parking lot.
While KITV4's camera captured nene at times hissing at cats (or even cameraman), the felines gave a typical cat-like response: they couldn't be bothered.
The women given citations will have to appear in court on June 13.