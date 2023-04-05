 Skip to main content
Cat food conflict: group criticized for leaving out food attracting Nene geese on Big Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Nene Geese

There's some concern tonight over a group that feeds feral cats in Waikoloa on the Big Island -- because the food is also attracting Nene geese.

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A video of Nene geese eating cat food left out in Waikoloa spurred backlash on social media this week, with some calling on the cat feeders to remove their feeding stations to protect the birds from getting sick.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), the volunteer organization that feeds the cats, Abay Kitties, is not breaking any state law because they are only directly feeding cats and not intentionally feeding the Nene.

