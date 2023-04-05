Cat food conflict: group criticized for leaving out food attracting Nene geese on Big Island

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A video of Nene geese eating cat food left out in Waikoloa spurred backlash on social media this week, with some calling on the cat feeders to remove their feeding stations to protect the birds from getting sick.
According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), the volunteer organization that feeds the cats, Abay Kitties, is not breaking any state law because they are only directly feeding cats and not intentionally feeding the Nene.
The officials state bird is federally protected and listed as endangered in Hawaii. Feeding Nene is illegal under state law.
"When we saw that the Nene were being exposed to food that was outside of their natural habitat, of course, we were concerned," said Torie Ho'opi'i of Kako'o Haleakala, a group of activists that publicly denounced Abay Kitties over the Nene feeding.
Linda Elliott, president of the Hawaii Wildlife Center, explained cat and human food is dangerous for the herbivorous geese.
"They graze on grasses and vegetation and berries, so (if you feed Nene), you're doing them harm health wise," Elliott added.
Feeding Nene also trains them to become more comfortable around humans, so often wander near roadways, where cars can injure or even kill them.
However, there is no evidence Abay Kitties is choosing to feed the Nene.
Some are concerned, though, over the diseases cats carry that can kill Nene, such as toxoplasmosis.
"Cats are not native to Hawaii and they're not naturally a part of the ecosystems here, so Nene are vulnerable to them," Elliott said.
In an Instagram post responding to criticism over the Nene eating their cat food, a member of Abay Kitties noted they have tried to reduce the cat population and curb disease spread among the colonies.
The poster also claimed they tried to get help to relocate the Nene, adding, "the cats would never hurt them. They in fact chase the cats and us. But a speeding car will."
KITV4 reached out to Abay Kitties for comment and we have not heard back.