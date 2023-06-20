Cat dies, family of eight displaced and searching for dog following Aiea house fire

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Eight people are without a home after a fire ripped through their Hekaha Street house in Aiea on Tuesday.
It broke out just before 4 p.m. in the garage of the home, near Waimalu Shopping Center.
Prince Anselmo said the house belongs to his grandmother who rents it, and four of his family members were home when the fire broke out.
"My uncle immediately started yelling," explained Anselmo. "My grandmother thought that the dogs had gotten out then she looked outside and realized it was smoking so she grabbed one of the dogs and ran outside and so did my auntie. At that time my little cousin was in the living room so my grandmother just told her to run outside."
The Honolulu Fire Department said the exact cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.
"From what I've heard from my uncle was that he was about to use the grill. He had just refilled the propane tank yesterday, and it all of a sudden just exploded." explained Anselmo.
One of the family's cats died in the fire, and they're still looking for the other three.
They're also searching for their puppy 'Moon' who ran away during the fire, and ask if anyone finds her, to call (808) 451-6886 or (808) 465-9316.
Anselmo said they lost everything that was upstairs in the house.
"The entire living room was just in ashes. My other auntie's bedroom downstairs, the windows were broken, the fire had gotten inside her room."
Despite the devastation, the family says they're glad that everyone is safe.