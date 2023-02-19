Casting call: 'Lilo and Stitch' is still looking for Lilo, Tutu, Mrs. Kekoa

Lights, camera, action!
Disney is looking for people to play some key roles in its live-action adaptation of 'Lilo and Stitch,' set to hit movie screens in 2024.
Lights, camera, action!
Disney is looking for people to play some key roles in its live-action adaptation of 'Lilo and Stitch,' set to hit movie screens in 2024.
The role for Lilo is still up for grabs. The casting agent describes the young girl as a 6-8 year-old precocious Native Hawaiian who loves hula, surfing and wildlife, with an affinity for all things gross!
Disney is also looking for someone to play Tutu and Mrs. Kekoa.
Tutu is described as a Native Hawaiian woman in her 70's who speaks with a local Pidgin accent. She is warm, quick-witted, and hospitable. Tutu has been Lilo and Nani's neighbor for years and is understanding of their struggles.
Mrs. Kekoa is described as having Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander heritage. She is a 55 year-old social worker. Mrs. Kekoa is a by-the-book, kind and patient woman who checks in regularly with Nani, who she can tell is struggling to keep her head above water to care for Lilo.
All of the roles are open to all levels of acting. Zach Galifinakis is set to star in the movie, his role has not yet been revealed.
If you are interested in auditioning for the role, send an email to the casting agency.
News Producer
Bre is a Texas native from Dallas. She graduated from Texas Tech University in 2016 with a degree in Journalism and is finishing her master's degree in Communication Studies. Bre enjoys roller skating in her spare time and has a corgi mix named Malibu.
