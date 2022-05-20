Cast no shadow! Lahaina noon is upon us

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Lahaina noon is upon us! It's that time of the year where in the tropics the sun is directly overhead around solar noon. When that happens, upright objects do not cast shadows. Here is a list of Lahaina noon dates and times for May and July.
Līhuʻe, Kaua‘i - May 30, 12:35 p.m. July 11, 12:43 p.m.
Haleʻiwa, O‘ahu - May 28, 12:30 p.m. July 14, 12:38 p.m.
Kāne‘ohe, O‘ahu - May 27, 12:28 p.m. July 15, 12:37 p.m.
Honolulu, O‘ahu - May 26, 12:29 p.m. July 16, 12:38 p.m.
Kaunakakai, Molokai - May 25, 12:25 p.m. July 17, 12:34 p.m.
Kahului, Maui - May 24, 12:23 p.m. July 18, 12:32 p.m.
Lahaina, Maui - May 24, 12:24 p.m. July 18, 12:33 p.m.
Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i - May 24, 12:25 p.m. July 18, 12:34 p.m.
Hāna, Maui - May 23, 12:21 p.m. July 19, 12:30 p.m.
Waimea, Hawaiʻi Island - May 19, 12:19 p.m. July 22, 12:29 p.m.
Hilo, Hawai‘i Island - May 18, 12:17 p.m. July 24, 12:27 p.m.
Kailua, Kona, Hawai‘i Island - May 17, 12:20 p.m. July 24, 12:31 p.m.
South Point, Hawai‘i Island - May 14, 12:19 p.m. July 27, 12:29 p.m.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.