Caring for the caregiver: National Family Caregivers month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - November is National Family Caregivers Month and with Hawaii’s aging population, kupuna is looking to age in place, creating a role for a caregiver.
Bonnie Castonguay, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer for Vivia by Ho'okele Home Care say the state has over 115,000 people providing care and this month is a reminder for them to practice self-care and ask for help if it’s needed.
“This month also brings attention to education and awareness of the number of caregivers that we have and we need resources and support for them so they don't burn out or stress out,” says Castonguay.
“If you can create a network or a virtual neighborhood for yourself then you can have others come and help you and give you some respite time–every caregiver needs at least 4-6 hours every week.”
Castonguay says finding ways to make things easier for loved ones ensures more quality time for everyone involved.
“Some of the tips that I use for independence is like using rubber bands over a tumbler and what that does is that it allows the kupuna to have a grip on their cup. Sometimes the condensation from the glass makes it slippery, so this makes it easier for them to hold it.”
She says sometimes caregivers begin to worry about their loved ones not eating regularly as appetites decrease with aging.
“Three meals a day does not work for them. They have to have smaller feedings. So use six feedings a day plus give them water so they have it more frequently and this can combat dehydration.”
Castonguay says caregivers often forget about their health and put off doctor visits and wellness checks such as mammograms and colonoscopies. She recommends asking for help from a family member, or friend to attack the burnout.
“With this support, you can go out for the day or have others come over to help you watch Mom or Dad. If that’s not possible, then look for professional help.”
Vivia for Ho’okele Home Care provides care coordinators and case managers for families.
“We are on Facebook and Instagram, so if people need more information, please join us there. Other sites to look at, if someone is having dementia or Alzheimer's, there are other resources like AARP, it’s a wonderful program.”
She says each county has a branch of the Elder Affairs Division that provides services to families and will come to the home to assess the situation and offer help.
“If they are veterans, go to the Veterans Affairs. Activate those benefits. The VA has long-term care and community resources for them,” she chimes in.