Cardi B pledges to pay funeral costs for Bronx fire victims

  • 0
Cardi B

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC)

 Frazer Harrison

(CNN) -- Rapper Cardi B, who is a Bronx native, plans to pay the funeral costs for those who lost their lives in a deadly fire in that New York City borough.

In total, 17 people died after a fire ripped through their Bronx apartment building.

The state of New York announced this week that it would be granting $2 million to a fund for the victims.

Cardi B said in a statement to CNN that "I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still."

"So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," she said. "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

According to her rep, the artist partnered up with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to make sure that the families of all the victims would be included in her donation and "that the final wishes for their loved ones were met."

"We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time."

