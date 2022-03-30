Carbon dioxide leak reported at Kalihi gas station, HFD Hazmat unit secured leak By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a carbon dioxide leak Tuesday night at the Tesoro Gas Express on Kalihi Street.At 9:30 p.m. on March 29, HFD received a call from the Tesoro Gas Express. Three HFD units responded to the incident, including a Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) unit.After evacuating all occupants and conducting air sampling and leak detection measures, the HFD unit determined a carbon dioxide leak in the store.The HFD Hazmat unit was able to secure the leak and ventilate the store before advising the store to close for the evening. No injuries or medical issues were reported.Authorities did not say what caused the carbon dioxide leak. Local Gas leak shuts down road, forces evacuations in Kalihi area By KITV Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hfd Hazmat Carbon Dioxide Leak Tesoro Gas Express Hazardous Material Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 HCAP hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination and testing event at Stadium Marketplace Feb 2, 2022 Local SB 2798 looks to address shortage of specialty veterinarians in Hawaii Updated Mar 3, 2022 Local HPD Interim Chief proposes adding another yearly academy to fill officer vacancies Updated Mar 9, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: More pop of showers,isolated thunderstorms possible Updated Feb 16, 2022 Local Some Hawaii school districts canceling classes over storm concerns Updated Dec 6, 2021 Crime & Courts Ocean View man charged for alleged sex assault crimes involving minor Feb 17, 2022 Recommended for you