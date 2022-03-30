 Skip to main content
Carbon dioxide leak reported at Kalihi gas station, HFD Hazmat unit secured leak

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a carbon dioxide leak Tuesday night at the Tesoro Gas Express on Kalihi Street.

At 9:30 p.m. on March 29, HFD received a call from the Tesoro Gas Express. Three HFD units responded to the incident, including a Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) unit.

After evacuating all occupants and conducting air sampling and leak detection measures, the HFD unit determined a carbon dioxide leak in the store.

The HFD Hazmat unit was able to secure the leak and ventilate the store before advising the store to close for the evening. No injuries or medical issues were reported.

Authorities did not say what caused the carbon dioxide leak.

