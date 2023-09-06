Car hits pole in Napilihau, downs power lines; closing parts of Lower Honoapiilani Road

Digital Content Producer
A power outage hit Napili Wednesday night, after a car rammed into a utility pole causing it to fall and block Lower Honoapiilani Road.
Around 1,090 customers had been impacted, but power was restored around 10:10 p.m.
950p Napili update: Power restored to all customers. To report a #MauiOutage please call 808-871-7777. Mahalo.— Hawaiian Electric - Maui County (@MauiElectric) September 7, 2023
The accident occurred around 7:46 p.m. Pole and lines are down blocking both lanes. Utility company was advised. Roads are closed in the area of 5165 Lower Honoapiilani Rd and Napilihau.
No major injuries reported at this time.
