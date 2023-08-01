Car crash in upcountry Maui shuts down Makawao Road; thousands without power | UPDATE

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. -- Crews are continuing to work on repairs to downed power lines from a fallen tree. Approximately 1,900 customers are reportedly still without power.
8p Upcountry/East Maui update: Crews continue working on repairs to downed power lines from fallen tree. Customers to remain without power until crews complete repairs. Mahalo for your continued patience. #MauiOutage— Hawaiian Electric - Maui County (@MauiElectric) August 2, 2023
ORIGINAL STORY
MAKAWAO, Maui (KITV4) -- Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Makawao Avenue in Upcountry Maui.
The road remains closed between Apana Road and Laie Drive.
440p Upcountry/East Maui update: ~6000 customers remain without power in the Makawao, Haiku, Hana, Pukalani and Lower Kula areas. Outage due to a large fallen tree on power lines. Mahalo for your patience. #MauiOutage— Hawaiian Electric - Maui County (@MauiElectric) August 2, 2023
Maui Police report that around 3:56 p.m., central dispatch received a report of a car crash in the area of 444 Makawao Avenue, in which a vehicle crashed near a tree, which then fell onto power lines.
A tree is completely blocking the roadway. At approximately 5:42 p.m., county public works arrived on the scene to remove the tree. The road remains closed at this time.
No major injuries have been reported.
According to a witness, a tree took down power lines which started a small fire along the road by the horse stables. Public works, HECO, Hawaiian Tel and Spectrum are on scene trying to remove tree, truck and power lines.
