Kamehameha Highway northbound reopens after head-on collision; two in serious condition By KITV Web Staff Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 16 min ago UPDATE: Kamehameha Highway has reopened, following a car accident around 7:00 p.m. Friday. A medium sized truck traveling northbound lost control and struck a 4-door sedan, around the Kipapa Gulch on Kamehameha Highway. A 29-year-old man, and the driver of the truck, and a man in his 60's were both hospitalized in serious condition.ORIGINAL STORY --Kamehameha Hwy is closed northbound from Ka Uka Blvd to Lanikuhana Ave due to a car accident. The accident occurred around 7:04 p.m. Friday evening. Drivers should avoid the area. Honolulu Police and Emergency Medical services crews were on scene. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.