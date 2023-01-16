Captain Cook man missing after falling overboard of fishing vessel off Honaunau coast

HONAUNAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 63-year-old Captain Cook man is missing after falling overboard from a boat while fishing off the coast of Honaunau on Sunday.
Mark Knittle was reportedly fishing for ahi with a friend near the “C” buoy, located about four miles off of the Honaunau Boat Ramp. The friend told police that around 5 a.m., Knittle hooked an ahi.
According to police, the friend said he heard Knittle say “this fish is huge” before he saw him go overboard. The fiend said he tried to grab the line but was unsuccessful. He also said he only saw Knittle on the surface for a few seconds before he disappeared.
The friend also told police he tried to jump in after Knittle but could not see him anywhere. Investigators have not identified the friend.
Crews with the Hawaii Island Fire Department and the US Coast Guard were called out and are conducting a continuous search for the next 72 hours, authorities said.
Knittle is described as being 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has curly brown hair, a white mustache, and a beard.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hawaii Island Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
