Canoe Festival returns to Kualoa Regional Park

  • Updated
Hakipu'u Canoe Festival returns to Kualoa Regional Park.

The 12th Annual Kualoa/Hakipu‘u Canoe Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

 Courtesy - Honolulu Dept. of Parks & Recreation

For the first time in two years, the Hakipu'u Canoe Festival is returning to Kualoa Regional Park. 

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation invites ocean-goers of all skill levels to experience the Polynesian voyaging tradition.

The immersive Hawaiian cultural experience includes a variety of paddling & sailing activities, educational booths, navigation lessons, and more. 

And this years festival, pays special tribute to wahine way finders instrumental in the voyaging community, including Hōkūle‘a crew and Polynesian Voyaging Society members Ka‘iulani Murphy and Bonnie Kahapea-Tanner.

The event is free and open to the public.

As a result of the festival, Kualoa Regional Park Campground A will be closed for camping from Friday, March 4 through Monday, March 7. Campground B will remain open, however campers should be aware that there will be a significant increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Other participating collaborators include the: Bobby Puakea Foundation, Hawaiian Ocean Adventure, Kamehameha Schools, Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council, Windward Community College, Wounded Warrior Project, Navy Outdoor Adventures and Navy Single Sailors.

