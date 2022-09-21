Candidates wanted to fill 20 vacant positions on Honolulu boards, commissions

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu officials are looking for candidates to fill vacant positions on a number of city boards, commissions, and committees.
Twenty vacant positions are open on various city boards and commissions.
“City boards, commissions, and committees play an important role in the City and County of Honolulu. Members of these bodies are typically appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council, and members do not receive salaries or other forms of compensation,” said a spokesperson for Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office.
The following boards and commissions have vacant positions. The number of vacant positions is listed in parentheses.
• Civil Service Commission (1)
• Elections Special Needs Advisory Committee (1)
• Honolulu Ethics Commission (1)
• Grants In Aid Advisory Commission (2)
• Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, or HART (1)
• Neighborhood Commission (2)
• Real Property Tax Assessment Board of Review I (1)
• Real Property Tax Assessment Board of Review III (1)
• Salary Commission (1)
• Economic Revitalization Commission (9)
The Economic Revitalization Commission is newly-created by the Office of Economic Revitalization. The commission will serve as an advisory body that will help prepare a five year strategic plan for the city, according to the Mayor’s office.
To apply for a vacant position on one of the City’s boards or commissions, applicants are asked to email a cover letter and resume to mdoffice@honolulu.gov.