Campaign Spending Commission Investigates Attack Ads

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in critical fire conditions at
times through Thursday. Any fires that develop could display
extreme fire behavior, and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL
ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Northeast to east 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The state's campaign spending commission met on Wednesday to consider a complaint filed against Vicky Cayetano’s campaign. There is a limit on how much a person can donate to a candidate.
But super pacs - or political action committees - are free to spend as much as they want on third party ads in support or against certain people running for office. The complaint alleges there was coordination with attack ads focused on Josh Green, who is running for governor.
That coordination is prohibited by law. The complaint before the campaign spending commission on Wednesday claimed several large donors for a super pac - known as victory calls 2022, donated to Vicky Cayetano in her bid for Governor.
Gary Kam- General Counsel, State Campaign Spending Commission, "These two complaints are basically identical in their allegations except for the respondent’s name. The complaints allege that there was coordination in the expenditures between the Vicky Cayetano for Governor committee and a super pac called victory calls 2022”
Neal Milner, KITV-4 political analyst, "The law is written in a way, it’s a federal law that creates all kinds of opportunities for wiggle room you have to show the closeness of the candidates to the pac giving the money that’s hard to do." “What it might do, and I say might is sway some people’s minds. That a lot of these ads and counter ads are doing at this stage. “
The campaign spending commission is requesting more information from Christian West who filed the complaint, be given to them by Friday so it can further investigate his claims. Neal Milner says even if it turns out, the Campaign Spending Commission agrees with West, this will probably happen after the primary election and will not have much of an impact.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.