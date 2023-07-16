Calvin downgrades into a Tropical Storm, portions of Hawaii may see storm watch

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Calvin is no longer a hurricane and has weakened into a tropical storm. Based on these data and its poor satellite structure, the initial intensity is lowered to 60 kt.
A Tropical Storm Watch could be issued for portions of the main Hawaiian Islands later today, and interests in Hawaii should closely monitor the latest forecast updates.
The track forecast remains straightforward. Calvin is expected to keep moving generally westward for the next several days as it is steered by a well-established ridge over the eastern Pacific. Calvin is forecast to approach the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and pass near or over the Big Island of Hawaii early Wednesday.
The track guidance remains in good agreement on this overall scenario, although the details of its track near Hawaii are still uncertain given the average amount of cross-track spread in the guidance.
Swells generated by Calvin are expected to begin reaching the Hawaiian Islands during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Calvin will move over cooler waters and into a drier, more stable environment during the next couple of days.
Therefore, continued weakening is anticipated, and the system could struggle to produce convection on its trek into the central Pacific basin. As Calvin moves closer to Hawaii, model-simulated satellite imagery suggests it could produce some renewed bursts of convection to the north of its center. This forecast keeps Calvin as a tropical storm through The next 3 days, although it could become post-tropical sooner if convection collapses for an extended period.
Regardless, there is good support from both the global and hurricane models that Calvin will maintain some tropical-storm-force winds (mainly to the north of its center) as it nears Hawaii. With strong deep-layer southwesterly shear expected in 96-120 h, this forecast shows Calvin opening into a trough and dissipating by day 5.