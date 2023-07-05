Calling first-time drivers: Express Road Test Service coming to Kapahulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The city’s Driver Licensing Branch is preparing to start an express road test service beginning Monday, July 10.
The new express location for the behind-the-wheel test to obtain a Hawai'i driver’s license will be at 1112 Kapahulu Ave., where the city’s MVC Branch is located.
The new Kapahulu Road Test Express Office will let lucky applicants book an appointment for a driver’s license road test a week in advance. Wait times to make an appointment at the city’s other road test sites across O‘ahu are typically four-to-eight weeks.
The caveat: Applicants who pass the road test at the Kapahulu express location must drive about two miles to the Sheridan Road Test Office at 833 Piikoi St. to process the paperwork to obtain their Hawai'i driver’s license. The Sheridan Road Test Office, for now, will continue to operate as a full-service location.
The new Kapahulu express location, for now, will only offer the behind-the-wheel test that assesses an applicant’s ability to drive safely. Facilities that process a driver’s license must be REAL-ID compliant, which involves installing security cameras and making other logistical changes that require additional time to implement.
“We have determined that the temporary tradeoff is a good one as we evaluate whether the road test express location can help us better cut down on wait times and meet public demand over the long term,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, which administers more than 60,000 road tests annually across O‘ahu.
The road test express service at Kapahulu will be available 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, on an appointment-only basis. An estimated 30 appointment slots will be available daily for the road test express service. Appointments must be booked online at honoluluroadtest.org. Appointments will also become available by 4 p.m. today for the week of Monday, July 10, 2023.