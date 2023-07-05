 Skip to main content
Calling first-time drivers: Express Road Test Service coming to Kapahulu

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The city’s Driver Licensing Branch is preparing to start an express road test service beginning Monday, July 10.

The new express location for the behind-the-wheel test to obtain a Hawai'i driver’s license will be at 1112 Kapahulu Ave., where the city’s MVC Branch is located.

