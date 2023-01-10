Calling all homeowners: Property tax appeals deadline on January 15

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will arrive tonight and peak on
Wednesday, bringing the potential for moderate to locally strong
surges in exposed harbors. The swell will also bring the
potential for large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vessels.
City and County of Honolulu Director of Budget & Fiscal Services Andy Kawano said, "Real property assessments have increased again for a second year, everything just happened in a way that as we got out of the pandemic, there was pent up demand to do home purchases. Low interest rates, we have low inventory and that's continued -- as a result prices got pushed up."
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.