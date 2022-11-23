California woman in critical condition after snorkeling accident at Kaiona Beach

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRENGTHENING NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL
REMAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING FOR THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to push across the islands tonight
through Thanksgiving Day. The front will move over the western
islands tonight, before exiting east-southeast of the Big Island
Thanksgiving Day. This system will generate a period of locally
heavy rainfall in advance of the front, with strong northeast
winds developing as the front passes. Forecast confidence remains
high that most areas around the state will be impacted by the
strong and gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can have some significant impacts including;
damaging shingles, knocking down tree branches, blowing away
tents and awnings, and making it difficult to drive, especially
for high profile vehicles. Also, be prepared for possible power
outages. Please consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving
events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor holiday decorations
as they may become damaged or airborne with these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build tonight,
with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with extreme
high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners, beachgoers
and boaters should prepare for the potential for high surf and
significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores.
This will be the final statement for this event. Please reference
...weather.gov/hfo...for the latest forecast and updates to
advisories, watches or warnings.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A California woman is in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Kaiona Beach, Wednesday morning.
Rescuers responded to Kaiona Beach Park around 10:45 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive snorkeler in the water.
The victim, so far only identified as a 57-year-old California woman, was found unresponsive in about five feet of water. Bystanders pulled her from the water and started CPR before first responders arrived.
Lifeguards then took over before handing off care to crews Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), who took the woman to the emergency room.
Authorities have not said if the victim was snorkeling alone or if she was with a group. The incident remains under investigation.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.