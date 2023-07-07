California woman dies after snorkeling accident at Maui's Honolua Bay

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A California woman died after an apparent snorkeling accident at Honolua Bay on Maui.
First responders were called out to Honolua Bay in West Maui just before 8:30 a.m. to a report of a woman being found unresponsive in the water on Thursday.
Investigators say the woman had been snorkeling when she lost consciousness. Rescuers brought the woman to shore and tried performing CPR to revive her. She was later pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Joan Giuliano of Lancaster, Calif. A preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play, Maui Police said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine an exact cause of death.
It is unclear if Giuliano was snorkeling alone or with others at the time of this incident.
There have been more than 200 snorkeling deaths in Hawaii over the last 10 years. Maui leads all of the Hawaiian Islands in the most reported snorkeling deaths over that time period.