BWS to temporarily open lanes at Kahana Beach Park for back to school traffic

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
PORTIONS OF HAWAII...
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 30 mph with localized
gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of the Big Island, Maui, Kahoolawe, Lanai,
Molokai, Oahu, and Kauai.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will accelerate downslope, near
mountain tops and ridges, through gaps in the terrain, and in
areas typically exposed to the trade winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
* WIND...East to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
* HUMIDITY...38 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Just in time for back-to-school traffic, the Board of Water Supply (BWS) will open all lanes on Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Beach Park starting Monday.
The temporary hours will be 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Outside these hours, BWS will continue to have a one-lane contraflow lane.
BWS crews are working on a 30-inch main break that occurred on July 16. They are currently replacing the riprap under the Kahana bridge. Repairs are expected to be completed by August 15. To finalize the project, BWS will need a full overnight closure to resurface the road. The public will be notified seven days before the closure.