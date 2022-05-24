BWS gives construction projects greenlight after concerns of adequate water supply

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Red Hill water crisis brought plenty of concern over the future of local construction projects and water usage.
In March, KITV4 reported some developers were halting projects after being told the Board of Water Supply couldn't guarantee the water they would need.
But good news for developers: BWS Chief Engineer and manager Ernie Lau says projects can move ahead as normal.
That announcement was made during a Honolulu City Council Housing and Economy Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 24.
"At the moment, just to reconfirm, because of the voluntary conservation efforts being taken by the public, there are no projects in jeopardy of getting their water meters moving forward?," asked councilmember Ester Kia'aina.
"Not at this time," replied Lau.
Councilmember Radiant Cordero also inquired about the impact on current construction projects and Lau said those are all proceeding as normal.
The two graphs above show how much water is needed to supply needs for the Aiea-Halawa and Honolulu areas. These two areas were the most impacted by the Red Hill water crisis.
- The orange and gray lines represent daily pumpage in millions of gallons per day
- The red lines are the historical max day demands, typically hit in the summer months
- The blue lines are the alert and critical water shortage conditions
Currently, we are in the alert water shortage condition, which is why BWS has been asking customers to reduce water usage by 10%.
"We are hopeful we can avoid getting to critical water shortage and mandatory restrictions or mandatory conservation," said Lau. Lau pointed out on the graphs, that even on max demand days, neither area is hitting that critical line.
Making sure that critical line isn't hit is taking quite a bit of effort by the Board of Water Supply.
Currently BWS is working on several projects to increase water supply to these areas including:
- Redirecting Kaiomilo Well water to Aiea-Halawa.
- Repairing three of five pumps at the Kalihi Pump Station by June to supply Honolulu. The Kalihi Pump Station has been inactive for several years.
- Getting two of the three Kalalau wells that pull from the Pearl Harbor Aquifer back in service by July or August to also serve Honolulu.
BWS serves 20,000 residents in the Aiea-Halawa area. By shutting down three of its wells due to the fuel contamination at Red Hill, 50% of the areas water supply was taken away.
Over 400,000 residents are served by BWS in Honolulu. 20% of the Honolulu area water supply came from the Halawa Shaft, which was the first to be shutdown following the fuel leak.
Despite the good news, the Board of Water Supply is still asking customers to continue to do their best to save and conserve water. BWS says they know conservation works.
BWS water conservation tips:
- Water lawns 1-2 times a week
- Don't water lawns between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Check for plumbing leaks
- Install water efficient fixtures
- Take shorter showers
- Put a nozzle on your garden hose
- Don't let the faucet run and run