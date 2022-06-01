 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Bus fares to increase starting July 1

  • Updated
  • 0
TheBus generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services is announcing upcoming fare changes to both TheBus and TheHandiVan starting July 1.

new bus fares July 2022

The upcoming fare changes come with the enactment of Ordinance 21-7.

This includes changes to daily, monthly and annual passes for Adult, Youth, Senior, and Disability fares.

The Honolulu City Council approved Ordinance 21-7 at the recommendation of the Honolulu Rate Commission in 2020. Fare prices are set to keep TheBus and TheHandi-Van fleet up-to-date and operational in the current economic and social times.

The current fare has been in place since 2018.

The following fare changes for TheBus will be effective on July 1, 2022:

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK