Bus fares could go down for some riders in the new year

Bus fares on Oahu could change, in a good way, for some riders in the new year.
A bill that would impact theBus and Handi-van services, is advancing at Honolulu Hale.
The bill over bus fares has one more stop to make before becoming law.
If it does, it would make a significant change on the annual passes for low income riders, those who are disabled or senior citizens.
"The annual fare for those bus riders would be $45 dollars. The fare for low income riders on the Handi-van will go down to 2 dollars," said Dept. of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton.
"We'd like to commend the author for making an amendment that is incredibly considerate of the disabled community, especially because many times the disabled are low income residents," said Zhizi Xiong, with Community Art Recreation Education Services, known as CARES.
Those new lower rates would only apply to Hawaii's disabled residents.
While fares would go down for some Handi-van riders, all of them may have to wait longer for the vans. Because of supply chain issues, it now takes twice as long to get parts for older vans or purchase newer ones.
"We are currently exceeding our benchmark for being on time - which is 90%. Now it is 92%, but we are down from just a few months ago when we were running 95%. That is a concern for the future," added Morton.
Bill 53 would also add a new seven day bus pass, largely targeted at visitors.
"We'd like to go around the island," said Jo, a visitor from Australia.
"For certain places we want to go to, we will probably catch a bus. Because there are plenty of buses around," added her friend Janice.
"It is very convenient. We don't know our way around, so theBus will tell us where to stop and what to see," said Kamnap Keo, a visitor from Tennessee.
Under the proposed changes, theBus would offer a seven day pass for $30 for adults and a $15 pass for youth.
"I think that's a good deal. We pay $9.50 for a day," added Keo.
Morton says the city aims to end up making more money by encourage additional riders to get on board because of those lower rates.
"We hope we will convince more tourists to take mass transit rather than rent a car. By doing that, we will bring in more money than we would otherwise," added Morton.
On Wednesday, Honolulu City Council Committee members unanimously gave the bill the green light. It will now go to the full council for its third and final reading
