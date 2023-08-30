Burn victim hurt in the Maui fires speaks out about healing and recovery

 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...

.The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity values, and
windy trade winds, will result in very high fire danger across
leeward sections of the islands today. Any fires that start will
likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning should be avoided altogether until these critical
conditions end.

It is important to note however, that the winds for this event
WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event,
where wind gusts well over 60 mph were observed.

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai,
Maui and the Big Island.

* WIND...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to
50 mph. The strongest winds are expected over and downwind of
the mountains and through valleys.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent.

* IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity,
and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag
Warning does not predict new fire starts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Outdoor burning should be avoided until these critical conditions
end.

Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars
on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and
cleared.

High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that
could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.

&&

For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7
to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Burn victim hurt in the Maui fires speaks out about healing and recovery

  Updated
Kula burn survivor

A Maui burn victim is sharing her experience and insights into the recovery process.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- In the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that swept through Maui, a burn victim is sharing her experience and insights into the recovery process. Judy McCorkle also has warnings for others who are in fire zones.

After being in the burn unit at Straub Medical Centers for 19 days, Judy McCorkle is on her way home to Kula, Maui.

