Burn victim hurt in the Maui fires speaks out about healing and recovery

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
.The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity values, and
windy trade winds, will result in very high fire danger across
leeward sections of the islands today. Any fires that start will
likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning should be avoided altogether until these critical
conditions end.
It is important to note however, that the winds for this event
WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event,
where wind gusts well over 60 mph were observed.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai,
Maui and the Big Island.
* WIND...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to
50 mph. The strongest winds are expected over and downwind of
the mountains and through valleys.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent.
* IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity,
and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag
Warning does not predict new fire starts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Outdoor burning should be avoided until these critical conditions
end.
Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars
on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and
cleared.
High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that
could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.
&&
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7
to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- In the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that swept through Maui, a burn victim is sharing her experience and insights into the recovery process. Judy McCorkle also has warnings for others who are in fire zones.
After being in the burn unit at Straub Medical Centers for 19 days, Judy McCorkle is on her way home to Kula, Maui.
"My injury, the injuries at the bottom of my the bottom of both feet are were completely burned," says McCorkle. "And then the sand came up over the feet. So there are blisters on the top of my feet and all of my toes were so they've been very, very careful here at the burn unit to make sure and keep the toes separated so that the process of the process of burn healing is really not pretty."
McCorkle got second degree burn injuries after falling into a hotspot on her Kula home property. She and her husband Tom evacuated their home on August 9 and returned the next day, which survived the Upcountry wildfires. Then on August 11, McCorkle says she was walking around her property when she fell into a hotspot.
Judy McCorkle, Straub Burn Unit Patient says "Hotspots are really, really dangerous. It's not just the fire in the thing that happens during the fire. But most many of the people who are here in this burn unit and many of the people on Maui who had been injured have been injured after the fire by going into places that were burning. What happens is the fire continues to burn in the root system underneath the ground."
Because of injuries from the Maui wildfires, this is the most patients ever admitted to the Burn Unit from one event. The burns on the nine patients admitted range from 10 to 70 percent of their total body and from second to third degree burns. All are adults.
From surgeries to therapies, their stories like McCorkle’s underscore the resilience needed to rebuild lives after a catastrophic disaster.
Amy Chong, RN, Straub Burn Unit coordinator says, "And she had to endure a lot of dressings, a lot of pain, including her rehab. I mean, she had to learn to you know, to walk again and the entire time just in good spirits super positive.”
Judy McCorkle saw the need in the Burn Unit for more equipment . So, she immediately put together a program so that everybody wanted to know what they could do and how they could help. So she created a fun way for friends donate to the Straub Burn Unit, she sent out messages to friends saying "no flowers, no candy, just send money for the Unit caregivers and patients. So far, $77,500 has been raised over 19 days. So we had the the nurses put together a list of items that they need for the burn unit. This Burn Unit is the only burn unit in the Pacific area. So they need alot.
McCorkle and her husband are heading back to their Kula home and dog Winston. A The poignant reminder of the need to uplift one another in times of need.
Donations in honor of Judy or in support of all Maui patients and the Straub Burn Unit can be directed to the Straub Foundation.