Burglars strike storage container at Wahiawa boba tea shop twice in one day

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) - An avid volunteer, Tepresso Bar Wahiawa owner Keoni Ahlo said he and his wife try to help the Central O'ahu community become a better place to work and play.
Ahlo touts Wahiawa as an "awesome town" despite its reputation for drugs and crime. However, his faith in the community was tested, Sunday evening, after burglars struck the storage container for his boba tea shop twice that day.
"It's disappointing when this kind of thing happens because you're really trying hard to make this place better and then you get kind of gut punched," Ahlo said.
Thieves ransacked the container located in the back parking lot of the shop, making off with about $5,000 in food supplies, equipment, and even some of Ahlo's personal belongings, such as an assortment of car parts.
In addition to volunteerism, Ahlo collects radios, tail lights and handles from Volkswagens. He was planning to move the parts to another storage unit before the thieves took them.
Ahlo explained the parts are "stuff you can't get anymore so it's hard because it's not like I can buy it again."
Surveillance footage showed two men with bicycles break in to the container at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, then remove boxes one by one for about three hours.
Burglars came back with a car at around 6:45 p.m. while the store was still open. But after the first burglary, Ahlo locked the door more securely so the burglars couldn't get inside the container.
"That was my main concern that we have employees working and people are coming behind the building," Ahlo said.
During the second burglary, one of the suspects covered the security camera with a rag.
"As they're approaching the cameras we're getting clear shots of their faces so we got really good images of the people trying to get back in." While Ahlo was disappointed over the burglary, the shop has encountered crime in the past.
About a year ago, a vandal tore down a fence he put up beside his storage container. Some residents are concerned about crime in Wahiawa, but others feel safe living there.
"It's the most beautiful place on the island," said Andrew Anderson, who has been living in Wahiawa for three years.
Ahlo is planning to install more security cameras around the shop hoping they'll discourage criminals. "Just gotta move forward, keep the chin up and keep making Wahiawa the best place to live, work and play, it's a great town," Ahlo added.
Police arrested a 45-year-old man Monday morning for second degree burglary in connection to the case.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Honolulu police.