Building permit backlogs create problems for homeowners, renovation plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents who want to build or renovate their home wait three times longer for permits, on average, than those in other states, according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Brief.
That's why a Honolulu City Council member is requesting an investigation into the City Department of Planning and Permitting's backlog of permits.
The investigation follows a townhall meeting with the City Department of Planning and Permitting plus local builders. Council member Andria Tupola held the townhall meeting to address frustrations with residential and commercial permit wait times, which are said to take up to 24 months.
Following the meeting, the DPP released this requested report of permits. About 35-hundred applications are in the pre-screening phase, almost 48-hundred permits are in planning review .. and more than 11-hundred permits have been approved.
"Every week, I get calls from people who have a permit stuck in the permitting process," says Andria Tupola, City Council Member District 1. "These are people building affordable housing; doing renovations on their home; who own restaurants. These are people frustrated that businesses are operating without a permit. So there is not a day we don't have to deal with a permit issue.
Compounding its image as an agency mired in bureaucratic inefficiency: nearly 2 years ago, five DPP employees were arrested on federal bribery charges.
"Since that happened and the audits happened, things have really slowed down dramatically.. but obviously COVID is probably a big factor as well. Those two things weighing out, permits are taking 12 months to 16 to 18 months now for our projects. Still not only challenging in itself but a lot of those time frames are in the dark, " says Richie Breaux of ATN Construction.
Builders say, the process needs to be streamlined to make it easier for small construction companies versus big construction projects.
Ryan Awong, Elite Auto Detail HI explains: "I shouldn't be standing in line with a guy who is trying to build a 40-story building. Those guys should have their own area. I think that will take care of a majority of the back log. You got to give the big boys their stuff -- they get the economy going and we understand that."
D.P.P. says it is suffering from a 30% vacancy rate. The 2023 City Budget includes filling 80 vacancies plus hiring 80 new people, so the city hopes to fill 160 positions at D.P.P. within the next 3 years.
"We're trying to build capacity within the department -- so we can process permits faster, " says Dean Uchida, Dept. of Planning & Permitting. "It's just a staffing and resource issue right now. The budget reflects where our focus is going to be going forward trying to eliminate the problem once and for all. "
D.P.P. is proposing a 15 million dollar software upgrade to help with streamlining the process. Councilmember Tupola says, the budget for the software has not yet been approved.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.