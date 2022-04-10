Building Hawai'i's next generation of leaders | Lead for Hawai'i now accepting applications for second co-hort

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- Lead for Hawai'i is looking for young professionals wanting to make a difference in their community.
Lead for Hawaiʻi is a paid, full-time fellowship program targeting local, young professionals to work on critical needs in Hawaiʻi, alongside local leaders.
LFHI is a Hawai‘i-based affiliate of Lead For America, which is a national service program building the next generation of leaders in the U.S. Fellows serve in a paid, full-time AmeriCorps fellowship for one year before advancing into positions of community, state and national leadership.
Since LFHI began last summer, fellows have been tackling some of the Big Island’s most pressing challenges, such as cultural and natural resource management, resiliency and disaster recovery, and sustainable land planning.
Beyond their placement, Fellow’s receive a $34,000 stipend and nearly $7,000 Education Award.
"We work hard to recruit locally, with the intention of supporting local talent and giving young adults the opportunity right here in their home state, to gain the experience and network they need to launch their careers," said Alexis Ching.
Ching is the Co-Director of Lead for Hawaiʻi and Senior Community Partnerships Manager for Lead For America.
"We know that Hawaiʻi is one of the most geographically isolated population centers in the world, and we face unique challenges in our island communities," said Ching. "There is no one better to solve these challenges than our local youth–but they need support."
According to Ching, the post-graduate age group is expected to be high contributors to society, yet they no longer have access to resources like high school or college career advising, and financial support. Explaining that opportunities for career development kick in later when they reach a certain status as mid-career professionals.
"Our program is designed in a way that makes for sustainable and lasting change in our communities: we support Fellows that in turn, build critical capacity within our organizations and government entities, and then go on to be alumni that continue to be key contributors in our communities.
LFHI's first cohort began last summer. Ching provided some details of what those fellows have been up to since:
- Janice Hata, Paka Davis, and Shawna Blackford are tackling land-use issues under the direction of the Hawaiʻi County Planning Department. Shawna has taken the lead in identifying and mapping the first-ever, comprehensive public shoreline access inventory on the Big Island.
- Chris O’Donnell works alongside The Kohala Center wearing multiple hats - one as the Traditional Pathways Project Leader, mitigating the effects of highway development by documenting and perpetuating Hawaiian culture. He also provides marine education at Kahaluʻu Bay and manages volunteers.
- Nahe Keakealani is the first lineal descendant to work on the Puʻuwaʻawaʻa Community Based Subsistence Forest Area, an indigenous-led, community based project under Akaka Foundation for Tropical Forests and in partnership with the State’s Department of Forestry and Wildlife–the first partnership and community-led forestry initiative of this kind in the State that will serve as an example for future statewide projects to come.
- Beverly Yates-Tese is seeing what it takes to be a civil servant as the Council Aide to Hāmākua Council Member, Heather Kimball
- Hōkūlani Fortunato helps to facilitate recovery efforts in the district of Puna from the 2018 Kīlauea eruption by working with community members, groups, and youth to build resiliency.
LFHI is now accepting applications for it's second cohort. Applications are being accepted until Friday, April 15. To apply, click here.
In order to apply, you must be a U.S. citizen that is at least 18-years-old and demonstrate a connection to Hawaiʻi and a willingness to serve your community.
"This program is a launching pad for outstanding, local youth that want to make their communities stronger, change the narrative about what communities are worthy of investment, and build a strong network and bonds that will last them a lifetime, as alumni," said Ching. "Help us change the narrative that success means leaving Hawaiʻi, and build with us the future that you want for yourself."