Brush fire near Dole Plantations extinguished, Kamhameha Highway re-opened

Digital Content Manager
Update 2 p.m.
All lanes of Kamehameha Highway have been re-opened after fire crews doused a brush fire burning in the area.
The highway was re-opened around 1:30 p.m., authorities said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No structures were threatened.
Original:
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (Island News) -- Kamehameha Highway has been shut down in both directions near the Dole Plantation in Wahiawa due to a brush fire burning in the area.
The fire is burning in the 64-1500 block of Kamehameha Highway. Multiple fire crews have been called out to the scene. No structures are being threatened at this time.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Check back with Island News for more information.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
