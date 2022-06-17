Brush fire in Kunia contained | UPDATE By KITV4 Web Staff Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Residents in Kunia are back in their homes Friday morning after a nearby fire forced more than 100 homes to evacuate.Firefighters battled the late night brush fire which came dangerously close to homes in the area.KITV4's Erin Coogan is live from the scene Friday morning with an update. Local FDA authorizes Covid-19 vaccines for younger children CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brush Fire Firefighter Update Erin Coogan Resident Honolulu Scene More From KITV 4 Island News Local 21st Annual Native Hawaiian Convention returns as in-person event in July 2022 Updated May 20, 2022 Local Hawaii delegation calls recurring federal funds to address Red Hill water crisis Updated Dec 16, 2021 Local 3 Ocean Safety lifeguard towers in east Oahu will be closed Friday Updated May 6, 2022 Crime & Courts Law enforcement searching for missing 14-year-old Uilani Ahuna Updated May 30, 2022 News Pilot Program seeks to rehab houseless arrestees in Chinatown Updated Jun 9, 2022 News A Honolulu youth is being honored for her financial triumphs, including contributing her allowances to keep charities 'Moving Forward.' Updated Dec 28, 2021 Recommended for you