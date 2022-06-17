 Skip to main content
Brush fire in Kunia contained | UPDATE

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Residents in Kunia are back in their homes Friday morning after a nearby fire forced more than 100 homes to evacuate.

Firefighters battled the late night brush fire which came dangerously close to homes in the area.

KITV4's Erin Coogan is live from the scene Friday morning with an update. 

