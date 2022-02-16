Brush fire forces evacuations, shuts down highways near Kailua-Kona on the Big Island

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through mid-afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two housing subdivisions on the Big Island are under evacuation orders due to a growing brush fire near the Kailua-Kona area.
According to the Hawaii Fire Department, the fire is burning between Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway and Kuakini Highway, near the University of Nations.
The fire has shut down the Kuakini Highway from Onioni Street to Nankukui Street. Authorities have also closed the Queen Kaahumanu Highway from Hualali Road to Puapuanui Street. Kailua-Kona is closed to traffic, police said.
Residents living in the Kona Hillcrest and Aloha Kona subdivisions are under an evacuation order while crews work to get a handle on the fire. The Pottery Terrace Industrial area is also under the evacuation order.
Members of the police and fire departments are going door-to-door in the affected neighborhoods to get residents out safely, officials said.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.