Brown Water Advisory issued for north shore beaches

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A brown water advisory is in effect for a large part of the north shore on O'ahu.An advisory was issued this morning from La'ie to Ka'a'awa, which spans about ten miles.The City and County of Honolulu says storm water has entered into coastal waters.Not all coastal areas may be impacted but if the water is brown stay out.