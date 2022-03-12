'Bringing Japan to Hawai'i' | Travel company adapts to meet challenge of COVID-19

HONOLULU -- Before the COVID-19 pandemic, H.I.S. Hawaii was known for transporting people. Specializing in helping locals visit Japan with travel packages, tours, air tickets and more.
But then in March of 2020, it became impossible to do their job.
"For a long time it was really difficult, when all you are doing for part of your job is refunding our customers," said Daniel Allen. "We didn't just lose a small part of our business, it was our business."
Allen, the marketing specialist for H.I.S Hawai'i, said at first they didn't think the pandemic would last this long. It was around the 6-month mark they realized they needed to head to the drawing board and come up with a plan.
"We realized we can't move the people, but we can move the product," said Allen.
So while they could no longer help people from Hawai'i go to Japan, they could bring Japan to the people of Hawai'i.
Needing more space for their new concept, H.I.S. Hawai'i relocated their main branch to Ala Moana Shopping Center in September 2021, and launched the retail concept in November.
Located on the first floor, between the food court and center stage, the new store space brings together the company's travel service expertise with unique regional products imported directly from manufacturers across Japan.
"We really want people to get that same enjoyment of when they used to travel and they would find something interesting, 'omeyagi,' something they’ve never had before, maybe bring it back for friends and family and tell stories about it," said Allen.
One item customers can find at the store is Senbei or rice crackers.
According to H.I.S., Senbei are one of the most widespread food products in Japan, with many areas having their own distinctive versions.
"It's like going on a journey through the country," Allen said.
Having opened just before the holiday season, Allen says they completely sold out of their first two orders. Now, they hope to bring in new products every month or so to keep the thrill alive.
It was new specialty chocolates from Hokkaido that brought the Yoshimura's in on Saturday, March 12.
"This momiji box of crackers, chocolates from Hokkaido, strawberry candies from Hokkaido, my husband had to buy this menbei mantaiko, potato crackers," said Arlene Yoshimura.
The Yoshimura's prior to the pandemic, traveled to Japan once or twice a year. She says they are just waiting for the chance to book their next plane ticket, but until then, H.I.S. will do.
"You get a taste of what you might have in Japan, so I am glad that they are doing this," said Yoshimura.
Allen says they also hope that by bringing together unique flavors from various parts of the country, they hope to excite interest in Japan’s lesser-known destinations while providing delicious options that, until now, could only be found by actually flying across the Pacific.
In addition to adding retail to their main branch, H.I.S. Hawai'i has worked to adapt in other ways. In February 2022, they launched the 'Consignment Garage' in Aiea.
According to H.I.S: The Consignment Garage will consign mainly sporting goods (surfing, fishing, beach activity, football, baseball, and etc.), exercising equipment (bench, weights, bars, racks, pulley equipment, treadmills, and etc.), and outdoor equipment. The store will shelf, clean, and market the items. When the items are sold, the sales will be split 50% to the owner and the other 50% to the store.
To learn more about the Consignment Garage, click here.
In another project, H.I.S. Hawai'i partnered with Kapolei High School students to make an activity work book with things like coloring pages and word activities. Made for children, it's about Hawai'i snorkeling.
And as the world gradually moves toward post-pandemic travel and the reopening of international borders, H.I.S. Hawaii hopes to remaine a place that provides a variety of services for both locals and visitors.
"Our carefully chosen products and friendly bilingual (English/Japanese) staff will help our customers to discover more of both Japan and Hawaii," said Allen.