Breezy trades with scattered showers, more showers possible this weekend

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will
fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by
sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon,
the advisory will be extended through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to
10 feet this afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with scattered showers. Showers for Maui county in the morning are expected. Highs 76 to 81. Breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
For the Big Island, Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Leeward side will see lots of sunshine in the morning then mostly cloudy conditions with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph
Breezy trade winds will weaken somewhat by Christmas Day, then strengthen again from Sunday into next week. The trade winds will deliver passing low clouds and a few brief showers to windward areas, occasionally spreading leeward. A kona low developing well west of the islands this weekend may bring the potential for increased showers from Sunday into next week, and may turn winds to the southeast for a day or two.
Elevated surf will continue along the east facing shores today and possibly tonight from a combination of the north-northeast and locally generated trade wind swells. Both swells will hold at moderate levels over the weekend. But a boost in the east to southeast winds to fresh to strong Sunday through Monday may result in a slight rise in the surf to near advisory level along the east facing shores. A series of small to moderate west- northwest swells is expected bring some surf to the west facing shores next week. Surf will remain small along the south facing shores into next week.