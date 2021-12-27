Breezy trades and scattered showers for Monday; more rain on the way later in the week

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds to 25 kt and seas to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Waters around Kauai, including Kauai Channel, windward
waters Maui, Oahu, Kauai, including Pailolo and Kaiwi channels,
Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, and waters south of the Big
Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue Monday through the middle of the week, delivering showery low clouds to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities as well. High clouds will continue to stream overhead during the next several days, bringing considerable cloudiness at times. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
The potential for unsettled weather increases from Thursday through the weekend, with southeast winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain.
A west-northwest swell will build tonight and peak Monday into Monday night. Additional west-northwest pulses are expected during the rest of the week but will be smaller in size. The ongoing northeast swell will maintain moderate surf along the east facing shores through Wednesday, then become slightly smaller thereafter. Little in the way of south swells are expected.