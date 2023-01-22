BREAKING NEWS: The Eddie is a GO! The Good Morning Hawaii Team Reported LIVE.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas rapidly building this morning to 14 to 22 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
An extra large west northwest swell will generate locally strong
surges and currents in exposed harbors through Monday. Expect
large breaking waves near harbor entrances. Some harbors affected
will include Kikiaola on Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu,
Kaumalapau on Lanai, and Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.
BREAKING NEWS: The Eddie is a GO! Good Morning Hawaii brought to you live the announcement of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay. Thousands of surf fans have descended upon Oahu’s North Shore Sunday, for the tenth running of the Eddie Aikau surf contest at Waimea Bay.
The Good Morning Hawaii Team with Lia Kamana and Malika Dudley along with Erin Coogan, brought to viewers the live GO announcement of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay.
Thousands of surf fans descended upon Oahu’s North Shore Sunday, for the tenth running of the Eddie Aikau surf contest at Waimea Bay. ‘The Eddie’ was last run on Feb. 25, 2016, when Hawaii’s John John Florence won the contest, which was then called the Quicksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau.
This year’s field will include about 40 of the world’s top big-wave surfers, and for the first time, six women.
The contest was created in 1984 but has only been held nine times in years when a winter north swell was large enough for the Eddie’s wave-height requirements. To run the contest, Waimea Bay’s waves must consistently be equivalent to about 40 feet (about 20 feet Hawaiian-style) with the right wind conditions.
Clyde Aikau, brother of the legendary waterman and organizer of the contest, said he is expecting waves to reach 50 to 60 feet wave faces on Sunday.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.