Braddahhood Grindz | New UH Football summer nutrition program

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii football team's summer training program is looking a bit different this year.
For many of the players on the team, this will be their first time having a summer nutrition program.
The new Braddahhood Grindz is a partnership between the Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA) and the University of Hawaii football team.
"I was in Coach Timmy Chang’s office and he asked if we could help feed the boys this summer because there was a gap in funding," said Ryan Tanaka, HRA incoming chair.
The nutrition program will feed the team's players and staff all summer long. Four restaurants - Giovanni Pastrami, Gyotaku Hawaii, Kuhio Food Hall, and Ruby Tuesday Hawaii - will take turns providing one meal per week between May 30 and July 31. Each restaurant is providing 300 meals for a total value of more than $30,000.
"They train in the morning at 6 am for 2-3 hours and they are operating at peak performance and they need to sustain energy so we actually worked with their strength coach," said Tanaka. "He gave us a prescribed menu, we gave that to our executive chef."
Tanaka is also the CEO Managing Partner of Giovanni Pastrami, the first restaurant welcoming in the team. On Tuesday, May 31, bottomless shrimp alfredo and roundtable pasta filled the tables.
“This is phenomenal and it is about connecting with our community,” said Timmy Chang, UH head football coach. “Every person. Every business. We need our state to rally around our team and players.”
Additionally, the Braddahhood Grindz partnership will also provide $2,500 in restaurant gift certificates to the University of Hawaii Athletics Department, which can be used for coaches to attend meals with players for fundraising opportunities, as well as for recruiting purposes throughout the year.
"It means a lot. It means everything for the guys that they don’t go to bed hungry, they wake up fresh and ready to compete the next day," said Chang. "It’s a big business where these kids are competing and they are competing athletes and they are going against their competition and you want to give them that edge and a thing like this is their edge to compete."
Tanaka says it's the HRA's hope to grow the program into the future. According to Tanaka, the HRA has been in talks with University of Hawaii men's volleyball coach, Charlie Wade, and is open to serving other UH sports teams too. The hope would be to also bring other restaurants on board.
To execute the Braddahhood Grindz program in alignment with NCAA guidelines, the HRA entered into Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Agreements with each UH football student athlete.
"We can’t just feed them for free, they have to earn it," said Tanaka. "So by earning it we will have our own photographers – they will smile for the camera – we will post that on our social media, they'll be eligible for media, radio, podcasts."
Under the agreement, players will also share their experience participating in the program via their personal social media accounts as part of their showing of gratitude to HRA and the supporting restaurants.