Braddahhood Grindz | New UH Football summer nutrition program launched with local restaurants

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...

.The current High Surf Advisory was upgraded to a High Surf
Warning through Wednesday morning. A large long period south
swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south facing
shores overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Surf should
subside to advisory levels by Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning.

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 10 to 15 feet this evening, building to 12 to 16 feet
overnight. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
10 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet
early morning Thursday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST Wednesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM HST
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...

.The current High Surf Advisory was upgraded to a High Surf
Warning through Wednesday morning. A large long period south
swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south facing
shores overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Surf should
subside to advisory levels by Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning.

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 10 to 15 feet this evening, building to 12 to 16 feet
overnight. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
10 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet
early morning Thursday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST Wednesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM HST
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

Weather Alert

A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through Wednesday morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.

Braddahhood Grindz | New UH Football summer nutrition program launched with local restaurants

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii football team's summer training program is looking a bit different this year.

For many of the players on the team, this will be their first time having a summer nutrition program.

The new Braddahhood Grindz is a partnership between the Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA) and the University of Hawaii football team.

"I was in Coach Timmy Chang’s office and he asked if we could help feed the boys this summer because there was a gap in funding," said Ryan Tanaka, HRA incoming chair.

The nutrition program will feed the team's players and staff all summer long. Four restaurants - Giovanni Pastrami, Gyotaku Hawaii, Kuhio Food Hall, and Ruby Tuesday Hawaii - will take turns providing one meal per week between May 30 and July 31. Each restaurant is providing 300 meals for a total value of more than $30,000.

Braddahhood Grindz

Braddahhood Grindz is the new summer nutrition program for the University of Hawaii football team.

"They train in the morning at 6 am for 2-3 hours and they are operating at peak performance and they need to sustain energy so we actually worked with their strength coach," said Tanaka. "He gave us a prescribed menu, we gave that to our executive chef."

Tanaka is also the CEO Managing Partner of Giovanni Pastrami, the first restaurant welcoming in the team. On Tuesday, May 31, bottomless shrimp alfredo and roundtable pasta filled the tables.

“This is phenomenal and it is about connecting with our community,” said Timmy Chang, UH head football coach. “Every person. Every business. We need our state to rally around our team and players.”

Additionally, the Braddahhood Grindz partnership will also provide $2,500 in restaurant gift certificates to the University of Hawaii Athletics Department, which can be used for coaches to attend meals with players for fundraising opportunities, as well as for recruiting purposes throughout the year.

"It means a lot. It means everything for the guys that they don’t go to bed hungry, they wake up fresh and ready to compete the next day," said Chang. "It’s a big business where these kids are competing and they are competing athletes and they are going against their competition and you want to give them that edge and a thing like this is their edge to compete."

Braddahhood Grindz

Braddahhood Grindz is the new summer nutrition program for the University of Hawaii football team.

Tanaka says it's the HRA's hope to grow the program into the future. According to Tanaka, the HRA has been in talks with University of Hawaii men's volleyball coach, Charlie Wade, and is open to serving other UH sports teams too. The hope would be to also bring other restaurants on board.

To execute the Braddahhood Grindz program in alignment with NCAA guidelines, the HRA entered into Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Agreements with each UH football student athlete.

"We can’t just feed them for free, they have to earn it," said Tanaka. "So by earning it we will have our own photographers – they will smile for the camera – we will post that on our social media, they'll be eligible for media, radio, podcasts."

Under the agreement, players will also share their experience participating in the program via their personal social media accounts as part of their showing of gratitude to HRA and the supporting restaurants.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK