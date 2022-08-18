Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes.
Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and Sistahood Grindz programs.
The Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA) earlier this month launched Sistahhood Grindz in support of the University of Hawaii's women's volleyball and soccer teams. Restaurants will take turns providing one meal per week to players and staff of the participating teams.
The other UH teams signed on are men's football and basketball, and women's basketball.
But it's so much more than a free meal. Head football coach Timmy Chang says this is feeding excitement for UH sports.
"We want to retain as much of the kids on the team and in the state as we can. We want to recruit the best kids in the state. We want the best kids in the country to come and play for our university," Chang noted.
"It's turned some pretty big recruits' heads. I'm really excited about that," UH Women's Soccer head coach Michele "Bud" Nagamine added.
Ryan Tanaka co-owns Giovanni Pastrami and chairs the Hawaii Restaurant Association. He came up with the idea.
"It's a retention tool for the coaches. It's a recruiting tool for the coaches. It shows our players and potential players, 'Hawaii supports all of you,'" Tanaka said.
Why would a businessman whose work doesn't professionally touch athletics have such a vested interest?
"This program can transform our economy and take us out of COVID," Tanaka said.
Tanaka believes it could be worth tens of millions of dollars over the short term in sports tourism. And that appetite for UH sports would build on itself.
"That allows the Legislature to allocate more money to build facilities and increase programs," Tanaka foresees.
Chang agrees that winning sports teams are big business.
"These NILs don't run short of what Ryan's done with the HRA. There's millions of dollars involved in paying kids that haven't even played yet," Chang said.
The partnership can even teach the student athletes some business smarts.
Nagamine emphasizes the soft skills the program teaches the student athletes.
"Many good things like relationships and mentoring opportunities can come out of there," Nagamine said.
The HRA says it's working on signing the men's volleyball and baseball teams next. Tanaka says every win on the field is a win for the community as a whole.