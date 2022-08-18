 Skip to main content
Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports

Braddahhood Grindz is the new summer nutrition program for the University of Hawaii football team.

 By Lia Kamanā

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes.

Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and Sistahood Grindz programs.

