‘Boy King of YouTube’ Ryan Kaji and family talk about the rise to superstardom, moving to Hawaii, and more

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you have kids and they watch YouTube, chances are you know who Ryan Kaji is. With nearly 33 million subscribers, he's become the center of a multi-million dollar business empire. And he's just 10 years old.
He was just 3 years old when Ryan did his first-ever video, shot by his mom on her iPhone, on a toy aisle at Target.
“That's cool. What is it? It’s a Lego Choo Choo train," said Ryan.
“He'd been watching kids on YouTube for a little while and he just one day randomly tells us you know he's interested in creating his own video and he asked to start," said Ryan’s mom, Loann Kaji.
Seven years and thousands of videos later, Ryan has been dubbed the Boy King of YouTube. One video of him breaking a paper mache egg and playing with toy cars has over a billion views. According to Forbes magazine, Ryan made $27 million in 2021. So what is his appeal?
"I think the authenticity is number one. We don't have a script so a lot of times, we just get his natural reaction and he's so good at articulating his point of view. When kids watch the video, they don't feel like they're watching a show. They feel like they're on a playdate when they watch the video," said Ryan’s dad, Shion Koji.
Ryan has gone from talking about someone else's toys, to having his own line of toys that are carried by Target and Walmart. To manage his business empire, one company handles his marketing and merchandise while another takes care of producing the videos which are often shot at the Kaji's home.
Despite being a global celebrity, Ryan remains a normal kid who just happens to have millions of fans.
"I just say ‘Hi’ to them and then if they want to, we take a picture. Most of the people I see, they're actually friendly and nice,” Ryan told KITV4.
The Kaji’s also have 5-year-old twins, Kate and Emma. Seeing their kids cooped up for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic was a big reason they decided to move from Houston to Honolulu last year.
"It's really nice to just be able to hike and go swimming all in the same day. Because when we lived in Houston, the closest beach was Galveston, Texas, and it would take an hour and half to get there without traffic to get to the closest beach," Loann said.
“And so I just wanted to be in a place where kids get a lot of exercise and movement and stuff. Hawaii is where we landed and we love it here so much," she added.
To prevent burnout, the Kaji’s limit Ryan's video work to just a few hours a week and have expanded the subject of his videos.
"The way we started first, seven years ago was a toy review. But then we evolve our channel to educational content, scientific experiments, animation and some fun challenges among family, and those kinds of variety of content,” Shion said.
Despite their son's phenomenal success, Loann says if Ryan wants to stop making videos tomorrow that’s fine with her.
“I think we have everything set in place where we have diversified our content. We have…set up so many things for family, like he has the college fund set up. His trust fund is set up. So there’s no pressure for him to continue,” Loann said.
But as long as he's having fun, he'll keep turning out videos with Hawaii now the center of Ryan's World.